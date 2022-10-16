CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

