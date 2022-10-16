Chainlink Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $273.47 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00037085 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

