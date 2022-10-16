ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Up 52.2% in September

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 814,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 651,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $74,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $172,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 832.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 162,294 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 571.2% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 257,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,124. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $656.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

