Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Increased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $197.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,499. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

