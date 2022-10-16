Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $91,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.2% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 119.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 18.6% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Charter Communications by 108.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $323.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $739.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $549.44.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.