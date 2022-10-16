Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 54,236 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products comprises approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.08% of Mueller Water Products worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 255,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 237,385 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 169,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MWA. Cowen dropped their price target on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.4 %

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. 1,831,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

