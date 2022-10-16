Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 2,753,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,731. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

