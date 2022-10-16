Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

LHC Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $165.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.56.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.