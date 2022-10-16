Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.02. The stock had a trading volume of 353,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,488. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.18.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.