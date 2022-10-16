Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.26 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,611 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,387. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

