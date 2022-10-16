Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,885 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $744,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. 2,180,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,713. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

