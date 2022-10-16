Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.00. 9,560,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

