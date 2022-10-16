Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,590 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $221,348,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 3,943,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

