Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,318 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Dycom Industries worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE DY traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $101.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,904. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

