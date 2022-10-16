Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CLDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
CLDT opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
