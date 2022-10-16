Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Check-Cap stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 231,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

