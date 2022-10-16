Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Check-Cap stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 231,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
