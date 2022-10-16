Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 2.4 %

CHEF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 288,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

