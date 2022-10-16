Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Chemung Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $198.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,912.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $273,398. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
