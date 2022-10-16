Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $198.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,912.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $273,398. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

