Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CQP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

