Chia 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.60 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $31.48 or 0.00163969 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Chia has a total market cap of $169.47 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,383,738 coins and its circulating supply is 5,383,738 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

