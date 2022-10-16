China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Up 51.6% in September

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

CEA remained flat at $16.88 during midday trading on Friday. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

Institutional Trading of China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 49.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

