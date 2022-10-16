Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,830.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,508.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,618.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,475.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

