CIBC Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$65.50.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$46.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$41.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.24.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$206.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

