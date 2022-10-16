Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cimpress Trading Down 9.6 %

CMPR stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 155,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,997. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $97.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cimpress by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

