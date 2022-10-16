CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 791,300 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at CinCor Pharma

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. venBio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $16,663,000.

CinCor Pharma Trading Down 1.9 %

CinCor Pharma stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. 73,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CinCor Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Stories

