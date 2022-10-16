Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

