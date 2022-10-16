Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $323,382,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cintas by 223.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,248,000 after buying an additional 105,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $381.36 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

