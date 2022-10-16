Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. 376,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,244. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

