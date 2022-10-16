Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 160,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.02. Citi Trends has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $97.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 132,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 118,095 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

