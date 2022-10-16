Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 113,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

