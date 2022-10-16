Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CLVS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 1,044,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,208. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 137.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12,490.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 782.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.