Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of CLVS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 1,044,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,208. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.47.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
