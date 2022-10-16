CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
CNB Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $521.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.59.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CNB Financial news, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in CNB Financial by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
