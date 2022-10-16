CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $521.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CNB Financial news, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in CNB Financial by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.