Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on the stock.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.42) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,190 ($26.46).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,988 ($24.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,962.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,824.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70).

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 642 shares of company stock worth $1,272,046.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

