Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCA. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.14 per share, with a total value of C$286,060.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,638,275.17. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.14 per share, with a total value of C$286,060.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,638,275.17. Insiders have purchased 30,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,759 over the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CCA opened at C$64.76 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$62.35 and a 52-week high of C$114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.94.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2056593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

