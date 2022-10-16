Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 353,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.35. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 439,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

