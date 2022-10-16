Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

