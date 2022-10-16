Coin98 (C98) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $71.81 million and $7.81 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.21 or 0.01427419 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022536 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.26 or 0.01600111 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars.

