Coin98 Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $72.07 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.95 or 0.01425113 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005408 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022557 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.01611669 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.