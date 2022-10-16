Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $809.07 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,261.03 or 0.06568216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

