Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $924,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.