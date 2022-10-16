Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 2.7 %

CMWAY stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. 69,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,544. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $82.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.4456 per share. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

