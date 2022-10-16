Comparing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33

Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 74.82%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx -103.77% -28.60% -23.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $104.04 million 1.38 $20.95 million N/A N/A Pulmonx $48.42 million 10.63 -$48.66 million ($1.46) -9.46

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles. It also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

