Compound Dai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.80 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Compound Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $556.52 million and $5.80 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

