ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lowered by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,647,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

