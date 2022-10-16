Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 190,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.39 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 791,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 298,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

