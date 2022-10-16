Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Sells 394,100 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394,100 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 7.9% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,716,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,739,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

