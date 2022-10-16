Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 149,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,413. The firm has a market cap of $98.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 132,594 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

