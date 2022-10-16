Continuum Finance (CTN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $105,880.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.11 or 0.27412220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

