Contrasting Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) & WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verint Systems and WidePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $874.51 million 2.51 $14.41 million ($0.23) -146.57 WidePoint $87.34 million 0.22 $340,000.00 ($1.62) -1.38

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WidePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verint Systems has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.9% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 0.72% 12.80% 5.10% WidePoint -15.39% 5.47% 2.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verint Systems and WidePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verint Systems currently has a consensus target price of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than WidePoint.

Summary

Verint Systems beats WidePoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

