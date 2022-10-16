Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMMC. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.80 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.77.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$391.24 million and a P/E ratio of 13.07. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,658,757.56.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

